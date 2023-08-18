Foreign Direct Investments Down by 25% in FY23

Total foreign investment declined by 77 percent year-on-year (YoY) from $1.857 billion in FY22 to just $427.1 million in FY23.

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan declined by 24.8 percent YoY in the financial year 2022-23 to $1.456 billion, down from $1.936 billion in the same month last year.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the drop in FDI was driven by a big increase in outflows combined with a big decrease in foreign public investment. Portfolio investment clocked in at negative $1.01 billion in FY23, compared to $309.5 million in the same period last year.

FDI fell 58 percent to just $114.3 million in June. In the same period of the previous fiscal year, Pakistan reported an FDI of $271.1 million.

China emerged as the single largest investor by country, with $475.3 million poured into Pakistan in FY23. According to SBP data, UAE came in second with $199.3 million, followed by Japan with $184.4 million.

Sector-wise data reveals the power sector attracted $660 million, with $291 million going toward coal-based projects. This was followed by the financial sector, which invested $348.6 million, and the Oil & Gas Exploration Sector, which invested $150.6 million.

The mining and quarrying sector saw a $244.7 million withdrawal in FY23 compared to the same period last year.

Analysts suggest that investment inflows have been affected due to international and domestic economic and political unrest while more uncertainty over upcoming General Elections and the political landscape may aggravate projections for 2023-24.