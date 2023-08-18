How to Buy Tickets for Pakistan Vs. India Match in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan will go head-to-head against India in the third game of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already commenced the sale of match tickets for four matches in Pakistan and for the nine matches in Sri Lanka, yesterday.

The cricket board has also unveiled the ticket prices for the much-awaited encounter between the arch-rivals, with prices ranging from Rs. 8,700 to Rs. 87,000.

Here is how cricket fans around the world can buy tickets:

To buy a ticket for the match between Pakistan and India, you much go to pcb.bookme.pk.

After you have opened the website, go to the third match and click on the Pakistan vs India match.

From there, select the enclosures and seats of your choice.

Fill out the personal details like full name, passport details, etc.

And then complete the payment using the desired payment method.

Fans can purchase up to four tickets using one identity card or passport, and for the match between Pakistan and India, up to two tickets on one CNIC.