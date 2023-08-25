Bank of Punjab Profits Decline by 36% to Rs. 3.4 Billion in H1

The Bank of Punjab (PSX: BOP) has announced its financial results for the first half of 2023, depicting a 36 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profits compared to the same period last year (SPLY).

According to the financial results, the bank reported a Rs. 3.45 billion profit during 1HCY23 compared to Rs. 5.41 billion in SPLY. In Q2, BOP’s PAT declined by 30 percent YoY to Rs. 2.27 billion.

The bank’s board of directors did not announce any dividend payouts to shareholders for the half year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) increased to Rs. 17.4 billion in 1HCY23 from Rs. 15.9 billion last year, showing an increase of 9.5 percent YoY. In Q2, the NII of the bank was recorded at Rs. 9.65 billion, an upsurge of 24 percent YoY.

According to Arif Habib Limited (AHL), this growth was driven by a remarkable 137 percent YoY rise in interest income; however, it was counterbalanced by a significant 173 percent YoY surge in interest expenses, reflecting the impact of recent interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the bank’s foreign exchange income increased to Rs. 776 million in 1HCY23. Conversely, BOP posted a foreign exchange loss of Rs. 3.88 million during Q2.

The total income increased to Rs. 23.2 billion in H1 from Rs. 19.5 billion during SPLY.

BOP’s dividend income also increased by 11 percent YoY to Rs. 245 million during 1HCY23. The bank witnessed an increase in gain on securities during 1HCY23 of Rs. 39.7 million, up from Rs. 861 million losses in SPLY.

The bank recorded a tax reversal of Rs. 484 million in 2QCY23 vs. a tax charge of Rs. 1.6 billion in the same quarter of CY22 and Rs. 907 million charge in the preceding quarter, 1QCY23.

The bank’s OPEX increased by 56.5 percent YoY in 2QCY23 clocking in at Rs. 10.3 billion. During 1HCY23, OPEX reached Rs. 18.75 billion (1HCY22: Rs. 13.97 billion, 34.2 percent YoY).