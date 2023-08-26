Mastercard Signs Agreement With Bank of Khyber and LMKR to Provide Digital Payments for BRT

Mastercard in collaboration with the Bank of Khyber (BOK) and LMK Resources Pakistan (Private) Limited (LMKR) has signed a Mastercard Transit Partner Program Agreement to transform Peshawar’s mass transit system.

Under this agreement, commuters can enjoy a seamless experience, using their debit and credit cards to pay for bus fares, in line with Pakistan’s digital transformation goals.

According to details, the partnership empowers BOK and LMKR to leverage Mastercard’s expertise to enable the development and implementation of cutting-edge EMV® transit solutions.

General Manager MENA East Mastercard J.K Khalil in his address said that Mastercard has been at the forefront of shaping smart cities and urban mobility solutions for over a decade as we engage in transformative transit projects across the globe.

“We are committed to introducing innovative digital solutions to enable faster, safer, and more convenient payment experiences for the communities we serve, adding that he said that Our alliance with BoK and LMKR harnesses our global expertise, ensuring a seamless travel experience for Peshawar’s commuters through our renowned transit payment solutions,” he added.

CEO & MD Bank of Khyber Ali Gulfaraz on this occasion added that they’re committed to enhancing the everyday experiences of our customers and this collaboration with Mastercard and LMKR marks a leap forward in that direction by introducing a smarter and more efficient way to travel.

“With the combined expertise of our partners, we’re now turning this dream into reality. Our collective efforts aim to bring unmatched ease and convenience to daily commutes, while also building a system that promotes financial inclusivity for the people of Peshawar,” he added.

CEO & Chairman of LMKR Atif Rais Khan said that At LMKR, our commitment is to reshape transit payments through innovative collaborations, envisioning a future where seamless contactless payment solutions redefine commuting convenience for all.