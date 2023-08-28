Bookme Team Gears Up as They Head to Kandy, Columbo for Asia Cup On-Ground Operations

It was more than a decade ago when a serious blow to international cricket in Pakistan put the whole Nation in a position of despair, wondering what would become of the one major entertainment that brought the entire country today.

The tragic event still had its detrimental wake, with all stakeholders working towards slowly reviving the host status when suddenly, out of nowhere, Covid hit the world hard in 2020. Right when the rebirth of Cricket in Pakistan seemed almost impossible, a young startup on a trajectory to hyper-growth developed a mechanism to address all existing challenges and joined hands with the Pakistan Cricket Board to offer compliance unmatched or unheard of before, at least in Pakistan. Cricket in Pakistan was going completely digital, from ticketing to ticket validation, with 100% compliance with Covid protocols.

Bookme, with a loyal user base, is popularly known for digitizing travel, cinema, and event tickets across Pakistan. It became a sigh of relief for the cricket-hungry crowds, confident that thanks to strict security and ticketing protocols, cricket was back and here to stay forever.

Now, after three years since their exclusive partnership with PCB and numerous successful international tournaments of all formats, Bookme stands out as the most credible choice for an exclusive partnership with the Asia Cricket Council to execute the ticketing and on-ground management for the much-awaited Asia Cup being played simultaneously in Pakistan & Sri Lanka.

The startup team seems highly motivated and confident about making this one-of-a-kind tournament a tremendous success for the nation. As they leave for Sri Lanka and align in Multan & Lahore for the game, we look forward to having another promising and heart-stopping week ahead. Tickets are available only on pcb.bookme.pk & on the bookme.pk app.