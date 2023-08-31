FBR Asks FIA to Start Money Laundering Investigation Against PIA Management

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has written a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General to initiate a money laundering investigation against the senior management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to a document available with ProPakistani, the FBR field office in Karachi has written a letter to DG FIA with regard to the misappropriation of funds by senior management of PIA.

According to the letter, PIACL is a registered taxpayer falling under the jurisdiction of Large Taxpayer Office Karachi and is a defaulter of Federal Excise Duty (FED) amounting to Rs 8.8 billion.

The senior management of PIACL has collected the due amount of FED over the course of various months and is involved in the embezzlement of state funds for personal gains which is evident from its consistent nonpayment of dues, the letter alleges.

The senior management has committed misappropriation of the funds which is triable under different sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

In addition, PIA’s CFO and GM Accounting by misappropriation of funds have also committed offences under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947, the letter claims.

ProPakistani reached out to PIA for their official comment on the matter. Their viewpoint wasn’t received by the time of filing of this report but will be shared as soon as it arrives.