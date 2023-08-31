Rain Likelty to Disrupt Pakistan Vs. India Asia Cup 2023 Match on Saturday

The highly-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2023 may be disrupted due to heavy thunderstorms predicted for Saturday in Kandy.

According to the BBC Weather, there is a 70 percent chance of rain on September 2 in Kandy, with thick cloud cover throughout the day.

ALSO READ Real Reason Behind Missing Host Country Name on Asia Cup Shirts Unveiled

The details further show that the forecast for Kandy generally indicates cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall in the city until September 8.

Heavy rain is also expected on Friday night and early Saturday morning, which may cause a delayed start to the much-anticipated encounter between the neighbors.

India and Pakistan only face each other in ACC or ICC events, and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is gearing up to host this significant clash.

ALSO READ Asia Cup 2023: Nepali Cricketer Falls in Love With Multani Sohan Halwa

The last encounter between the two teams was in the T20 World Cup 2022 when the Rohit Sharma-led side won the match in a thrilling encounter at the MCG.

In the Asia Cup 2022, India won the opening clash, while Pakistan clinched the Super Fours game. Pakistan qualified for the final against Sri Lanka but failed to win the trophy.