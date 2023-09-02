Two Famous Fast Food Outlets Sealed in Rawalpindi Over Poor Hygiene

On Friday, the local authorities shut down Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and OMG restaurants in Chaklala Scheme-III and Askari-3 due to the usage of spoiled meat and unsanitary kitchen conditions, reported Dawn.

Assistant Commissioner, Qandeel Fatima Memon, took action against KFC Scheme 3 after receiving a complaint about a steel wire found in a burger fillet.

Upon verification of the complaint, the outlet was immediately sealed. The management has been sternly warned to supervise its kitchen staff and food preparation methods carefully.

The OMG Restaurant in Askari 3 was closed after receiving complaints about foul-smelling burgers, according to the Assistant Commissioner. An inspection revealed a deplorable kitchen with cockroaches and uncovered jars, leading to the immediate closure of the restaurant.

Memon also stressed that food outlets are required to get medical examination certificates for their chefs and workers from the district health authority twice a year. These medical reports must be obtained from government hospitals.

She underlined that the provincial government has mandated strict measures against those endangering public health. Memon also announced her plans for more surprise inspections in the cantonment areas to ensure compliance.

Memon stressed the district administration’s responsibility to public welfare, stating that their top priority is to ensure the provision of clean and healthy food to the district’s residents.

Via Dawn