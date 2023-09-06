Nokia’s CEO to Visit Pakistan Soon

The Consul General of Pakistan in Finland & Chairman Finland-Pakistan Business Council Wille Eerola called on Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and related to increasing IT exports were discussed.

Great to meet Pakistan’s honorary counsel general in Finland. Looking forward to hosting the CEO of Nokia in Pakistan soon. Nokia is one of the leaders of 5G/6G telecom networks in the world. Nokia phones are already being assembled in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/kl1jgUxcXV — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) September 5, 2023

While talking to Eerola, Dr Saif said there were great opportunities for increasing Pakistan’s IT exports in Scandinavian countries.

He said that the CEO of Nokia was coming soon in Pakistan, adding that Nokia 4G phones were being assembled in Pakistan. He added that 5G and 6G technology will be discussed with Nokia’s CEO.