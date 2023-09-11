Starlink Still Not Launching in Pakistan Despite Recent Hype

While Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has granted approval to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for the launch of Starlink Internet Services in Pakistan, the company has not yet completed all the necessary terms, conditions, and government policy-related formalities.

Official sources told ProPakistani that at present, relevant stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, are assessing the new satellite technology deployed by Starlink in Low Earth Orbit. According to information available to ProPakistani, no South Asian country has permitted Starlink to operate within its satellite space, and the technical features are currently under evaluation.

ALSO READ World Bank Likely to Disburse $2 Billion to Pakistan in FY24

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Kakar approved the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication plan for enhancing exports, bringing Starlink and PayPal as well as launching Starlink in Pakistan to improve connectivity throughout the country.

However, Starlink’s business model involves fee payments in USD and adopts a non-collaborative approach with country-specific satellite programs. It incorporates unique technology features such as laser usage for satellite-to-satellite communication and the development of global roaming, as per Starlink’s tweets.

These aspects have raised concerns about potential conflicts with the current regulatory regime, as highlighted by critical analysis from various technical experts.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in collaboration with PTA, is actively in discussions with all stakeholders regarding the technical details submitted by Starlink. These details are currently under evaluation by relevant forums, including SUPARCO.

The process of obtaining a license to operate in Pakistan will be carried out by the PTA, pending final approval from the Government and in adherence to the existing regulatory provisions.

Long Distance and International (LD1) and Local Loop (LL) licensees of PTA allow providing satellite-based telecommunication services in the respective licensed region(s). Starlink Internet Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd (Starlink) which is owned by Starlink Holdings Netherlands BV, applied for an LDI license for Pakistan on 24th February 2022 along with 14 x LL licenses for all Telecom Regions of Pakistan on 29th April 2022.

All stakeholders were intimated and the Starlink case is being analyzed from a technical perspective on a non-exclusive, non-interference, and non-protection basis.

Starlink Internet Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd (Starlink) approached PTA to permit Starlink (SpaceX) to operate in Pakistan. Traditional satellites are operating in Pakistan in Geo Stationary Orbit (GSO) (at an altitude of 36000 km). However, Starlink differs from GSO technically, as it operates in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude between 250 to 500 kms, thus, providing low latency connectivity.

Starlink/SpaceX satellites can also communicate with many Ground Stations at a time and conversely, one ground station can connect to many Starlink satellites. Satellite-to-satellite connectivity also exists through laser technology to effectively expand its footprint in all areas.

ALSO READ SIFC to Introduce Easy Visa Policy for Foreign Businessmen

Internet bandwidth is normally accessed from ground stations within the country, where services are extended through Starlink thus, optical fiber cable bandwidth is up/downlinked through space stations, and internet services are provided to the end user in the country.

Officials added that this technology is in its early stages, and further advancement has been hindered by certain security concerns. It has been disclosed that SpaceX’s Starlink is presently utilizing a beta version that is not yet fully secure.