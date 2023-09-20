Huawei Mate 60 Pro Teardown Shows the Most Suspicious Parts Inside

The teardown of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro has left both politicians and companies perplexed. Everyone has the same question: Just how in the world did Huawei manage to put a 5G-capable, 7nm chipset into the device?

This shouldn’t be possible with the US trade ban looming over Huawei, yet here we are.

Another teardown of the phone has now emerged, this time in English rather than Chinese. However, this additional information doesn’t shed any more light on the situation. Here’s a glimpse at the phone’s motherboard:

Curiously, the HiSilicon Kirin 9000s chipset itself remains elusive, but what’s visible are the SK Hynix RAM chips positioned above it. This discovery has only deepened the mystery, as SK Hynix claims it hasn’t supplied components to Huawei since 2020 when the sanctions came into effect.

The Korean hardware maker has now launched an investigation to find out how Huawei managed to add these RAM chips into the Mate 60.

PBKreviews also performed a drop test on the Mate 60 Pro, revealing the remarkable durability of Huawei’s Kunlun 2 glass. This is particularly important because the 6.82″ LTPO AMOLED display on the phone proved exceptionally challenging to remove and suffered irreparable damage during the process.

As a result, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro received a repairability rating of 5/10. The complexity of removing the display is a critical factor that hinders easy access to the internal components, making most repairs a challenging endeavor.

Here is the full video if you want to see more.