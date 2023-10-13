Babar Azam Upbeat Ahead of Pakistan-India World Cup Clash

Cricket fans all across the world are looking forward to the highly anticipated World Cup match between Pakistan and India. Both sides have proven their worth in the tournament’s preliminary rounds, setting the stage for an epic battle.

According to sources, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, expressed faith in his team’s abilities, claiming that records are made to be broken.

Babar said, “The past is the past, I try to focus on the present. Records are made to be broken. I have full faith in my team, we have done well in the first two games and hopefully will continue this form.”

He believes that dew will be a huge factor during the match tomorrow.

He said, “The toss will be crucial under the lights since the pitch behaves quite nicely. Last night, there was also dew. We’ll also ask the umpires whether they’ll spray the outfield for dew.”

He added,” We got a lot of support in Hyderabad, and we’re hoping for the same in Ahmedabad. However, it would have been better for us if Pakistani supporters had been allowed to visit India.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan vs. India in a World Cup match is more than just a sport; it’s a spectacle, a rivalry, and a chance for glory. Both teams won their first two matches in the mega event, and they currently stand third and fourth, respectively, on the points table.