Govt Set to Approve Revised Gas Rates Tomorrow

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) under the chair of the caretaker Finance Minister will revise the gas rates tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sources told ProPakistani that the Caretaker Finance Minister will chair the meeting of ECC on Tuesday to approve the revised gas tariff for consumers.

After receiving directions from the Cabinet, the ECC was initially scheduled for this evening (Monday), but it was later rescheduled to Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ Caretaker Govt Defers Plan to Raise Gas Rates Ahead of IMF Review

Sources added that the cabinet division will approve the revised gas tariff tomorrow by circulating the summary to cabinet members.

Earlier, ECC not only approved up to 193% increase in gas tariff for all consumers except domestic but also gave approval to raise fixed charges from Rs. 10 to Rs. 400.

It is pertinent to note that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation is also visiting Pakistan on November 2, 2023, to make the first review of Pakistan’s economy under the $3 billion Stand by Agreement (SBA).

ALSO READ Certain Tax Policies Are Discouraging Investments in Pakistan: World Bank

Pakistan was supposed to raise the gas tariff under the IMF agreement, but the last government put the decision on hold. The ECC, under the chair of Shamshad Akhtar, had approved the revised gas tariff.