Banks to Remain Closed on Thursday

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 6, 2023 | 4:34 pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on November 9 (Thursday).

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Thursday (November 09) being a public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan, the central bank said in an announcement on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week, the federal government announced a public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day (November 9).

Commercial banks will also remain closed on the occasion.

In a notification, the Cabinet Division had announced that a public holiday will be observed on Allama Iqbal Day throughout the country.

