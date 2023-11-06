Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls by Rs. 400 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs. 400 per tola on the opening day of the week.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 400 per tola to Rs. 214,200 while the price of 10 grams registered a decline of Rs. 343 to close at Rs. 183,642.

ALSO READ Rupee Loses Big Against Major Currencies

Last week, the price of gold increased by Rs. 3,300 per tola. The increase during last week was a continuation of the upward momentum of the previous two weeks when the prices rose by over Rs. 11,000 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.3 percent to $1,986.19 per ounce at 1324 GMT while the US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,993.30.