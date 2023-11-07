Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls Slightly to Rs. 214,000 Per Tola

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 7, 2023 | 6:56 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a decrease of Rs. 200 per tola to close at Rs. 214,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs. 214,000 while the price of 10 grams registered a decline of Rs. 171 to close at Rs. 183,477.

ALSO READ

On Monday, the price of gold fell by Rs. 400 per tola. This means that the price of gold has fallen by Rs. 600 per tola in the last two days despite the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar primarily because of a decline in gold prices in the international market.

In the international market, spot gold declined by 0.5 percent to $1,968.30 per ounce by 0717 GMT, while the US gold futures fell by 0.7 percent to $1,974.20.

Last week, the price of gold in Pakistan registered an increase of over Rs. 3,000 per tola.

ProPK Staff

lens

Viral Clip of Female UCP Student’s Provocative Dance Stirs Controversy
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show Cause Notice to Faisal Town Phase-II
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>