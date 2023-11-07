Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls Slightly to Rs. 214,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a decrease of Rs. 200 per tola to close at Rs. 214,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs. 214,000 while the price of 10 grams registered a decline of Rs. 171 to close at Rs. 183,477.

On Monday, the price of gold fell by Rs. 400 per tola. This means that the price of gold has fallen by Rs. 600 per tola in the last two days despite the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar primarily because of a decline in gold prices in the international market.

In the international market, spot gold declined by 0.5 percent to $1,968.30 per ounce by 0717 GMT, while the US gold futures fell by 0.7 percent to $1,974.20.

Last week, the price of gold in Pakistan registered an increase of over Rs. 3,000 per tola.