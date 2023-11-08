India Wants to Change Name of Historical City of Aligarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s hate for Muslims is well documented and they are doing their best to make future generations forget that Muslims once ruled India.

After renaming the cities of Faizabad, Mughalsarai, and Allahabad, Chief Minister (CM) Uttar Pradesh (UP), Yogi Adityanath, has his eyes set on marring the historical importance of Aligarh, the birthplace of the Aligarh Movement, founded by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, who urged Muslims to get educated in line with prevailing trends at the time.

In its recent meeting, Aligarh Municipal Corporation unanimously agreed to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. If it happens, Aligarh will be the fourth city in UP to have its name changed in recent years.

Allahabad holds immense historical importance because Allama Iqbal, during an address in 1930, first called for independent states for Indian subcontinent provinces with a Muslim majority, a concept which later became the foundation of the Two Nation Theory.

Yogi Adityanath has been a vocal advocate of renaming cities with historical importance remembering the Muslim rule over India.

In 2019, he said, “We do what we like; we renamed Mughal Sarai as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj, and Faizabad as Ayodhya. Whenever the need arises, the government will take steps.”