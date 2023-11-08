Price of Gold in Pakistan Rises Slightly

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs. 200 per tola on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 214,200.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs. 214,200 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 172 to close at Rs. 183,642.

The price of gold fell by Rs. 400 per tola on the opening day of the week i.e. on Monday while the price declined by Rs. 200 per tola yesterday (Tuesday).

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,967.10 per ounce by 0751 GMT, while the US gold futures stood at $1,974.10

>