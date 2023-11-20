Famous Housing Society Caught Evading Taxes Worth Billions of Rupees

Tax evasion worth Rs. 9 billion has allegedly been exposed through the radar of the Punjab Revenue Authority in the Eighteen Housing Scheme located in Rawalpindi, spanning an area of 600 acres.

The scheme includes 976 apartments, 1068 villas, a five-star hotel, residential plots ranging from 0.5 kanal to 8 kanals, and a golf club, among other facilities. Records of non-payment of sales tax amounting to alleged Rs. 9 billion were seized by the authorities.

Acting on the directive of Commissioner and Additional Commissioner Tariq Ahmed Sujrah, Enforcement Officer Sobia Anum, Arsalan Tariq, and Adeel Ahsan conducted a raid at the Pindi office.

During the operation, records related to sales tax were confiscated from the head office of Eighteen Housing Scheme in Pindi.

Upon receiving information about the alleged tax theft, the enforcement action was taken based on solid evidence. According to the preliminary scrutiny of seized records, it was revealed that more than Rs. 9 billion rupees were allegedly involved in tax evasion in the Eighteen Housing Scheme.

The Punjab Revenue Authority has issued show-cause notices for 100% penalties on the alleged outstanding tax of Rs. 9 billion, including tax evasion and tax fraud. Additionally, after complete scrutiny, legal action will be taken against Eighteen Housing Scheme and all companies involved in tax theft.