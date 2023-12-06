India’s SpiceJet Makes Emergency Landing in Karachi

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 6, 2023 | 11:13 am

India’s Spicejet flight made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport due to a medical emergency, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

The Indian airline’s plane was traveling from Ahmedabad to Dubai when a passenger’s health suddenly deteriorated, requiring urgent medical assistance.

According to the CAA, Spicejet flight SG-15’s pilot contacted the Pakistani Air Traffic Controller after a 27-year-old’s sugar level dropped significantly.  The plane made an emergency landing at the Jinnah airport at 9:30 pm after getting permission from the ATC.

The patient was provided medical assistance by a team of doctors from the Border Health Services (BHS) and CAA. The plane took off for Dubai at 11 pm after the passenger’s health improved and the flight SG 15 was refueled.

In the last few weeks, this is the second time an Indian airplane made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport due to a medical emergency. Earlier in November, a flight from IndiGo Airline requested an emergency landing after the health of one of its female passengers worsened.

The Air Traffic Control had granted it permission for the emergency landing on humanitarian grounds, however, the passenger had already died.

>