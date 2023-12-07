Zong 4G and MYCO Partner to Bring You Live Streaming for the English Premier League

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, marks the conclusion of an extremely popular Cricket World Cup campaign with MYCO, a live-streaming platform, and they are already paving the way for an exhilarating next phase of sports streaming.

The partnership between Zong 4G and MYCO during the recent World Cup showcased an unparalleled commitment to delivering top-tier sports entertainment to all fans using MZA.

Building upon the success of the World Cup collaboration, Zong 4G and MYCO have joined forces to extend their partnership and expand their horizons beyond cricket.

The highlight of this collaboration is the exclusive streaming of the English Premier League (EPL), a globally acclaimed football league that captivates millions of fans worldwide. Zong 4G and MYCO are committed to elevating the EPL viewing experience, offering fans unparalleled access to the action, drama, and excitement the league is renowned for.

The official spokesperson of Zong 4G expressed excitement about this development, stating: “Our collaboration with MYCO during the World Cup was just the beginning. We are incredibly excited about adding the Premier League to the app. Through MZA, fans can experience their favorite leagues and matches on the MYCO app seamlessly.”

Besides Cricket and the Premier League, MYCO and MZA’s partnership also offers Tennis Leagues, NT20 Cup, and various other leagues, ensuring a diverse range of sports content for enthusiasts nationwide.

The collaboration between Zong 4G and MYCO represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of sports streaming in Pakistan. By combining innovative technology with a passion for sports, both entities are set to captivate audiences and elevate the sports viewing experience to unprecedented heights.

Stay tuned for more updates as Zong 4G and MYCO gear up to transform the sports streaming landscape with MZA, promising an unparalleled entertainment experience for fans across the nation.