Bank Alfalah to Shut Down All Services for 3 Days

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 12:22 pm

Bank Alfalah Limited, one of the leading commercial banks in Pakistan, has decided to shut down all services for three days across the country.

The bank has scheduled upgrades on its infrastructure during the period. All services linked to the bank will remain unavailable from January 19th, 2024 till January 22, 2024.

“Dear Customer, we are upgrading our technology infrastructure. Alfalah Branches, ATMs, CDMs, CCDMs, Debit Card, Alfa App, Internet Banking, SMS & WhatsApp Banking, Credit Card & Consumer loans payments will remain unavailable from 8PM Jan 19, 2024 till 8 AM Jan 22, 2024. Call for Info: 021-111225111,” the bank informed its account holders in a text message earlier today.

