Shaheen Afridi Reveals Pakistan has Shortlisted 20 Players for T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has revealed that the national team has shortlisted 16 to 20 players for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. This decision comes after the conclusion of the five-match series against New Zealand.

After Pakistan won the last T20I game of the series against New Zealand, in a post-match press conference, Shaheen Afridi praised Iftikhar Ahmed for his crucial role as a spinner in the victory. He also confirmed that the team has chosen the final squad for the World Cup, which is set to start in June this year.

Ifti (Iftikhar) is a very experienced player and he’s always ready for bowling but we wanted to give everyone a proper chance so we were planning to give chances to youngsters this series, we sorted out 16-20 players (for the World Cup). I want to thank everyone, the crowd was fantastic.

It should be noted that Pakistan secured a 42-run victory in the final T20I against the Blackcaps, avoiding a clean sweep after losing the first four games. Iftikhar Ahmed played a key role in the win, taking 3 wickets for 24 runs to defend the target of 135.

Shaheen then highlighted the importance of the game for our team, stating that we needed to step up together. He stated that in the first four games, Pakistan faced collapses in fielding and batting while they played as a team and got the win in the final T20I, which was crucial.

The skipper also talked about the strategy of trying different player combinations and giving chances to youngsters. He mentioned Haseebullah, who got an opportunity in the last match to boost his confidence for the upcoming home series.

Shaheen also shared two promising players from the series. According to him, Abbas Afridi is a solid fielder and batsman with already good bowling skills. He brings stability to the bowling unit and is eager to perform whenever given a chance. In the recent match, he proved useful with the bat, making him a great prospect for Pakistan.

