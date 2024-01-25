174-Foot-Long Illegal Pipeline Stealing Diesel from PARCO Discovered

Customs Intelligence has detected a major case involving the illegal extraction of diesel from the PARCO oil pipeline through an underground pipeline.

Officials revealed that the illicit activity, which remained unchecked for a long time, caused daily losses in millions of rupees. According to details, smugglers used a 174-foot-long tunnel to extract and steal non-duty-paid diesel.

During the raid, the team confiscated 65,000 liters of stolen diesel worth Rs. 20 million.

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Customs, Karachi, carried out this operation following a tip-off from the Director General of Customs Intelligence, Faiz Ahmad Chaddhar.

The operation revealed the involvement of an organized syndicate of smugglers in the theft and sale of non-duty-paid diesel.

Additionally, the officials discovered an edible oil factory at Port Qasim involved in illegal activities. After seizing the diesel valued at millions of rupees, the factory owner was subsequently arrested.