Mohammad Nawaz Shares Controversial Comments on Imad Wasim

Karachi Kings’ star allrounder Muhammad Nawaz did not shy away from expressing his views on Islamabad United’s Imad Wasim, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

In a press briefing, the reporter asked Muhammad Nawaz whether he was happy with Imad Wasim’s retirement, as he wouldn’t face any competition.

The former Quetta Gladiators player highlighted the sympathetic nature of public perception regarding players who are out of the team and the unpredictable way of team selections in Pakistan, stating that:

People admire those players who are out of the team but when the same players are selected in the national team, the same lot of fans turn against them if they don’t perform in a couple of matches.

“I made my debut in 2016, sometimes Imad plays, sometimes I do. And this isn’t someone’s personal team, whoever performs, will continue to play,” he added further.

In response to the question on his change of allegiance from Quetta Gladiators to Karachi Kings, he said,

The Kings will be the new franchise for me. Hopefully, it will have a good season for the side.

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has been part of the Quetta Gladiators team since the Pakistan Super League’s inception and has played 76 matches for the men in purple but this season he will represent the 2020 PSL champions Karachi Kings. Nawaz has also represented Pakistan in 103 international matches across all formats.

Imad Wasim will also represent Islamabad United in this year’s PSL edition for the first time having served the Karachi Kings for eight years. Pakistan Super League will begin from February 17 but the war of words has already begun.

