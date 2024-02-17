Peshawar Zalmi Finally Release PSL 9 Anthem [Video]

Peshawar Zalmi, one of the most beloved franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has set the stage on fire with the release of their electrifying anthem for PSL 9.

Featuring a stellar collaboration between talented artists Abdullah Siddiqui, Nehaal, and Zaroon, the anthem promises to ignite the spirit of Zalmi fans worldwide.

In a captivating music video that showcases the vibrancy and energy of Peshawar Zalmi, viewers are treated to a visual spectacle that celebrates the team’s rich legacy and passionate fan base.

The inclusion of renowned actress Hania Aamir adds an extra layer of star power to the anthem, elevating the excitement surrounding its release.

Check out the full video:

Zalmi will take on Quetta on 18 February in their first match of PSL 9. The Yellow Storm, led by Babar Azam are one of the favorites to lift the PSL title this time around.

Stay updated with PSL schedule, PSL points table, PSL Live Score right here!