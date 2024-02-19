IT Minister Trolled for Posting With VPN Amid X Shutdown in Pakistan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 19, 2024 | 1:36 pm

X (formerly Twitter) has been blocked in Pakistan for nearly 48 hours amid widespread concerns over irregularities in the February 8 general elections.

Last week, Commissioner Rawalpindi shocked everyone when he admitted to helping rig the elections in his division. Less than 10 hours after his revelations, X was blocked and users are still relying on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access the social media platform.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been completely silent regarding the matter. Furthermore, Minister for IT, Umar Saif—who loves to boast about every minor achievement of his ministry—has also been ignoring questions from netizens about the shutdown.

Shortly after X was blocked on February 17, Saif took to his account to share a report from GitHub. However, netizens weren’t impressed and trolled the minister for posting on the platform using a VPN.

Here’s what netizens had to say:

And once again today, Umar Saif posted about two initiatives of his ministry. However, despite questions from users, he still hasn’t bothered to respond to them.

