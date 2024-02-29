Nayatel Forges Strategic Partnership with Aurora Solutions Private Limited

After achieving a number of milestones, one after another, Nayatel, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, has hit the mark again. The company has announced a strategic partnership with Aurora Solutions Private Limited, an industry leader in web and app development services.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Nayatel and Aurora Solutions outlines a mutual agreement to leverage each other’s strengths and expertise.

Under this partnership, Nayatel aims to expand its portfolio by integrating Aurora Solutions’ web and app development services, while Aurora Solutions will extend its reach by promoting Nayatel’s digital solutions to its clientele.

Since its inception in 2002, Nayatel has continued to establish its name in the industry of digital solutions. The enterprise has a lot to offer the industry with its cutting-edge corporate solutions, including digital signage, IPTV solutions, cloud services, and more.

Similarly, Aurora Solutions has an exceptional track record in web and app development for over a decade and has a remarkable portfolio of clients. Therefore, both companies are dedicated to ensuring excellence in service delivery and technical expertise.

For now, the companies have allied for a significant duration of time. However, as the need for new, innovative business solutions grows, both entities will continue to expand the digital industry with mutual collaborations and transformative solutions.