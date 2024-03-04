ZTBL Posts Highest Ever Annual Profit of Rs. 11 Billion in 2023

ZTBL has posted its highest ever profit before tax of Rs. 17,806 million (Rs. 7,458 million in 2022), with after-tax profit of Rs. 11,086 million (Rs. 5,123 million in 2022) in 2023 with EPS at Rs. 2.10 in 2023 as compared to 0.97 in 2022.

The credit of Rs. 93 billion has been extended to over 300,000 farmers during the year. ZTBL remained a major participant in PM Kisaan Package-2022 by disbursing Rs. 29.5 billion, especially for farm mechanization and flood-affected areas. ZTBL has improved its CAR (Capital Adequacy Ratio) to 37.76% which is well above the SBP requirement (11.50%).

It will not be out of place to mention that the chairman, of BoD, Mr. Naeemuddin Khan having vast and versatile experience of over 40 years and remained President/CEO of the Bank of Punjab, where he played a pivotal role in turning around the Bank, and President/CEO, Mr. Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, a high profile Banker having over 30 years of rich experience, completely revived Punjab Cooperative Bank Limited in the capacity of President/CEO, and also played a major part in the conversion of Faysal Bank into Islamic Bank, assumed the charge of their respective slots during third quarter of 2023.

The above phenomenal and record improvements in all KPIs of ZTBL were visibly registered after said change in management and BoD.

The role of ZTBL in the promotion of the agriculture sector has helped the sector of the country contributing 22.9% of GDP, employing nearly 37.4% of the labor force and a base for other industries which is surely the backbone of the country’s economy. Subsistence and small farmers, having upto 12.5 acres of land comprising 89% of the total farmers, are the building blocks of the agricultural landscape.

ZTBL is the largest specialized financial institution mandated with extending agricultural credit primarily to this huge segment of farmers besides providing agro advisory services.

To serve the banking needs of farmers, ZTBL’s strategic presence is characterized by rural, underserved, and unbanked areas, covering 482 locations nationwide with a branch network of 501 branches. On the advisory front, ZTBL reaches at doorstep of farmers through its Mobile Van Service and arrangement of Zarai Baithaks.

The Bank has introduced financing schemes considering the needs of the subsistence farmers aiming for their empowerment which will result in an escalation in food security of the country.

The Bank also continues its commitment to national schemes like the Prime Minister’s Youth Business & Agriculture Loan Scheme and introduces newer initiatives like the Agri. E-Credit Scheme in Punjab, embracing digitalized loan processing for efficient disbursement.

These schemes collectively reflect a holistic approach to addressing diverse agricultural challenges and fostering sustainable growth. Moreover, ZTBL also plays its part in facilitating the society in the performance of their religious obligations by helping them in the submission of 1106 Hajj applications for Hajj-2024.

ZTBL has embarked upon a new era of advancement to provide technology-based automated 24/7 banking services to the customers enabling them to enjoy at their convenience with more liberty.

ZTBL has participated in the National Financial Literacy Program of SBP and earned SBP appreciation for active participation and management support in the National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP). VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) has reaffirmed the entity rating of ZTBL at ‘AAA/A-1+’ (Triple A/A-One Plus). The outlook on the assigned ratings is Stable.

ZTBL acknowledges the unwavering support from the Government of Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Board of Directors, and its dedicated staff in achieving these remarkable financial milestones.

ZTBL takes this success as a modest beginning with a firm determination to close the year 2024 on a very successful and remarkable note by exhibiting a notable increase in total assets, deposits, recovery, and lending activities under challenging economic circumstances and climate change.

ZTBL is the country’s premier specialized financial institution, playing a pivotal role in the economy through the development of the agriculture sector. The Bank is maintaining its position as the largest supplier of institutional agricultural credit on account of efficient fund management, effective recycling of the Bank’s recovery proceeds, and proper administrative and financial controls.