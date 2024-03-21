Head of Primary School Leaks Exam Paper on YouTube in Faisalabad

The head of a primary school in Faisalabad has come under scrutiny after leaking an exam paper on social media.

According to a report, Sajda Parveen, the head of Girls Primary School 201 R.B in the Jhamra area of Faisalabad, uploaded the exam paper on YouTube.

The education department swiftly responded to the leaked exam paper circulating on social media, launching an inquiry and calling for an investigation into Sajda Parveen’s actions.

The investigation uncovered that another teacher, Kanwal Irshad, helped Parveen in leaking the paper. As a result of her involvement, Kanwal Irshad was expelled from her position.

Furthermore, authorities have filed a case against the YouTube channel ‘Naveed Science Academy’ at the Millat Town Police Station in Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, the school administration has decided to proceed with the assessments from March 14 to 27.