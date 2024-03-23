IT Minister Meets Jazz Delegation to Discuss Telecom Priorities

The Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shazia Khawaja, convened with a high-level delegation from Jazz at her office. The delegation, spearheaded by CEO Aamir Ibrahim, boasted the presence of Head of Policy Mudassir Hussain and Head of Corporate Communication Fatima Akhtar.

In a cordial exchange, CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim extended his felicitations to Shazia Khawaja on her new role as State Minister for IT and Telecommunication, expressing his earnest wishes for her tenure.

In the course of the meeting, Minister Shazia Khawaja underscored the imperative of tackling pertinent issues within the telecom sector as a foremost priority. Emphasizing the obligation of all telecom entities to furnish consumers with top-notch network services, she underscored the sector’s pivotal role in fostering a digital economy and partnering in initiatives aimed at empowering the youth through education and training. Furthermore, she lauded Jazz for its pivotal contributions across a spectrum of critical services, particularly in the realm of telecommunications.

Echoing sentiments of collaboration, CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim reiterated the company’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with the government on initiatives geared towards the nation’s development and progress.