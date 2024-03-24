PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Mohsin Naqvi Announced 7-Member Selection Committee for National Team

Published Mar 24, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi has reorganized the cricket selection committee and this selection committee will consist of seven members. This time there will be no selection committee chairman, but all seven members will have equal powers.

The selection committee will include the head coach and the captain, and each member will undergo discussion and investigation. There will also be a data analyst in this selection committee, but they will not have voting power.

These seven committee members will decide which players should be selected while the announcement of players for the World Cup squad will be made within two weeks.

Let’s wait and see what changes come under the leadership of the new selection committee.

The announcement of the new selection committee was made during a press conference in Lahore today.

>