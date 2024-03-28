Best Sehri and Iftar Deals in Karachi for Ramadan 2024

By Rija Sohaib | Published Mar 28, 2024 | 6:26 pm

Ramadan, the month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, is once again upon us, bringing with it the joy of communal gatherings and delicious feasts to break the fast. In Karachi, the city that never sleeps, the spirit of Ramadan shines through in its bustling streets and aromatic eateries in Sehri and Iftar.

ramadan karachi

To make your fasting experience even more delightful, we’ve rounded up some of the best Sehri and iftar deals available at Karachi restaurants this Ramadan 2024. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds and indulge in a gastronomic adventure like never before!

Canttuck

Red Apple

Pizza Master

Lal Qila

Rosati Bistro

Cocochan

Big Tree House

Lasania

iftar sehri deals

ALSO READ

Shaheen Shinwari Restaurant

sehri deals karachi iftar deals karachi karachi deals ramadan

Ramada Karachi Creek Hotel

ramadan 2024 deals

Whether you’re craving classic Pakistani cuisine or looking to try something new and exciting, Karachi’s restaurants have something for everyone this Ramadan. So gather your loved ones, break your fast in style, and make this Ramadan a truly memorable one with these irresistible Iftar and Sehri deals.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>