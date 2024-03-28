PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PCB Chairman Adds Another Post to His Ever-Increasing Portfolio

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 28, 2024 | 9:42 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi was elected as the Senator in the Upper House of the Parliament on Thursday alongside seven senators in Punjab who were elected unopposed.

Following this development, the PCB Supremo will now enjoy three important positions in the country considering he is also the Interior Minister in the Federal Cabinet led by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

Naqvi was elected as the PCB chairman unopposed on February 6 and sworn in as the Interior Minister in the cabinet after the elections on March 11.

Early in March, it was reported that Mohsin Naqvi would eventually be appointed as the Senator and hold an important cabinet position while continuing his role as the PCB Chief.

It remains to be seen whether his role in the federal cabinet as interior minister lasts for more than six months or not keeping in mind that the constitution suggests that a person who has not been elected as an MNA in the parliament cannot serve in the federal cabinet for more than six months.

Chairman PCB recently met the two-member ICC delegation who observed the preparations of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad stadiums as the three stadiums are likely to host the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025.

