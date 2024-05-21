HMD Pulse Gets “Business Edition” With Longer Warranty and More Security

HMD is targeting corporate clients with its new HMD Pulse+ Business Edition. This model shares the same physical characteristics as the consumer version but offers enhanced software and support, simplifying deployment and troubleshooting for employee use.

Notably, the phone includes an extended three-year warranty and it will get five years of security updates to bolster company data security. However, the device will continue to receive only two years of operating system updates.

The Business Edition also offers different phone repair options. The first option involves sending the phone back to HMD Global through door-to-door care, where DHL Express takes the phone from your hands, anywhere in Europe. The second option is HMD Repair Hub, which offers replacement parts online if you are confident about repairing your phone. The replacement parts include batteries, displays, charging ports, and back panels.

ALSO READ HMD Global Apologizes for Faking Its Bezel Size

HMD also takes the opportunity to remind its users that the built-in 5,000 mAh battery can retain 80% of its health even after years of use.

The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition, aligned with Android Enterprise Recommended guidelines, is equipped with enterprise-grade security features including biometric authentication, encryption, and remote wipe capabilities. Additionally, all data from the phone is securely stored on the Google Cloud Platform within the EU, adhering fully to GDPR standards.

ALSO READ HMD Pulse Phones Launched With Affordable Price Tags Across the Board

Priced at €200 for a 6/128 GB model, the Business Edition is slightly more expensive than the consumer version, which costs €160 for a 4/128 GB unit, but you get extra RAM too.

HMD Pulse+ Business Edition Specs