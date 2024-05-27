How To Watch Pakistan Vs England 3rd T20I

PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 am

Pakistan team will take on England in the third T20I match of the four-match series at Sofia Gardens, Cardiff to prepare for the T20 World Cup that will commence next month in the USA and the Caribbean.

The series will act as a stepping stone to test the Pakistan men’s team before the showpiece event as it is one of the most challenging tours the Men in Green will face on their arduous journey to the World Cup.

Babar Azam’s side recently defeated at Edgbaston in the first T20 encounter of the series by 23 runs against England who will defend their T20 World Cup title in June.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first, however, skipper Jos Buttler’s blistering knock of 84 runs from 51 balls completely throttled the Men in Green’s bowling lineup.

Shaheen Afridi and Imad Wasim were the only two bowlers who showed some resilience against England’s formidable batting line-up throughout the first innings.

The Green Shirts bogged down in the second innings with Fakhar Zaman providing some hope while scoring 45 runs with a strike rate of 214.29 after the top order tumbled at the hands of Moeen Ali and Reece Topley.

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I live stream will be available for Pakistani users on Tapmad and Tamasha, while the fans can also watch the action on A Sports HD on their television screens. England vs Pakistan live stream will also be available for worldwide fans on various live stream platforms.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Tapmad LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Tapmad TV LINK
2. Tamasha LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. A Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America Willow TV
India Fancode & Sony Liv
UK BBC Two (On TV)
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean FlowSports
New Zealand SkySports
Africa SuperSport Cricket

Shayan Obaid Alexander

