PM Shehbaz Calls For Local Auto Manufacuring and Exports to Boost Economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the auto industry to boost local manufacturing and exports to help improve the economy.

A delegation of auto and auto parts manufacturers met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to discuss industry concerns and future strategies. The delegation included the CEO of Toyota Pakistan Ali Jamali and auto parts industry representative Aamir Allahwala.

The delegates also briefed him on the challenges facing the auto sector.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif emphasized the importance of local manufacturing, urging the auto sector to produce vehicles within Pakistan. He also called for the industry to export a significant portion of its products and contribute to the country’s development.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for the auto sector to implement the Auto Sector Deletion Policy, integrating Pakistan’s auto parts industry into the global value chain. He reiterated the government’s commitment to boosting domestic exports through various priority measures.

The meeting was attended by Federal Industries Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other senior officials.