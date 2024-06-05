Govt Plans 61% Cut in Education Sector Funds in New Budget

The government will likely cut education sector funds by Rs. 51 billion (61 percent) in the upcoming federal budget, sources told ProPakistani.

It has been proposed to cut the overall education budget, including the Higher Education Commission (HEC), from Rs. 83 billion to Rs. 32 billion for the next fiscal year.

The government has allocated Rs. 21 billion to HEC, a big drop from Rs. 60 billion last year.

The Ministry of Education’s allocation has been proposed slightly higher at Rs. 9.75 billion from Rs. 8.5 billion last year.

Of the 15 new higher education projects planned for the upcoming fiscal year, funding hasn’t been finalized for 13 of them. Sources said no funds have been allocated for the Prime Minister’s new laptop scheme, while Rs. 350 million have been allocated for the ongoing Youth Laptop Scheme Phase III.

The federal government has allocated Rs. 100 million for the Rs. 25 billion out-of-school education project.

Of 144 ongoing projects in the sector, only three have been allocated Rs. 2 billion or more in funds, while 78 projects have been allocated just Rs. 20 million, each, in the upcoming budget.

There are no funds in the pipeline for 13 old higher education projects in the upcoming budget.

Meanwhile, some allocations have been made for specific programs. For MS, MPhil, PhD students, and other scholarships, Rs. 3.5 billion have been earmarked, while PhD scholarships under the Pak-US Knowledge Corridor will get Rs. 2.3 billion.

ALSO READ Bank Loans to Private Sector Surge by 47% in 11 Months of FY24

The development of the higher education sector has been allocated Rs. 4.62 billion. A plan to establish a National Cyber Security Academy at a cost of Rs. 600 million is also under consideration, sources added.

Other specific allocations include Rs. 20 million for the Rs. 5.82 billion Narowal National Sports City project, Rs. 50 million for the Rs. 7.39 billion Pakistan-China Joint Research Center, Rs. 45 million for scholarships to Afghan students, and Rs. 250 million for scholarships to 1,600 students from Indian Occupied Kashmir.