Pakistan and China Ink 32 MoUs to Enhance Trade

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 10:30 am

Pakistan and China signed thirty-two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at the Pakistan-China Business Forum held in Shenzhen, Minister for Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan revealed.

The Privatization Minister assured support for Chinese companies looking to do business in Pakistan. He mentioned that the private sector would have the freedom to invest in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure development, farming, engineering construction, and logistics.

The minister emphasized Pakistan’s vast potential and abundant natural resources, stating that large-scale business activities would drive economic growth and create employment opportunities.

Aleem Khan added that he consulted with key Chinese business groups, where bilateral proposals were discussed, and plans were finalized to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The forum was attended by 500 Chinese companies and 100 Pakistani companies.

