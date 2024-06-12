Government Raises Minimum Wage to Rs. 36,000 in New Finance Bill

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 6:31 pm
Budget 2024-25

The Government of Pakistan has proposed an increase in the minimum wage from Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 36,000, as part of the finance bill for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The Government of Pakistan has proposed an increase in the minimum wage from Rs. 32,000 to Rs. 36,000, as part of the finance bill for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the details released, this change will set the minimum wage for all workers in the country at Rs. 36,000.

ALSO READ

The move is designed to combat rising inflation and improve the financial stability of the working class.

In addition to the wage increase, the government has also suggested salary increments for federal employees. Those in grades 1 to 16 will see a 25% raise, while employees in grade 17 and above will receive a 22% increase.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, to support pensioners, the government has proposed a 22% increase in pension payments, providing much-needed relief to retired workers.

These measures reflect the government’s commitment to alleviating economic pressures and supporting the financial well-being of its citizens.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>