Budget 2024-25: Govt. to Increase Employee Salaries by 25%

In a significant move to bolster the financial well-being of federal employees amidst rising inflation, the government has announced an increase in salaries by up to 25%. Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb announced while presenting the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Govt Proposes Over Rs. 23 Billion for 16 Ongoing Projects of IT Ministry

During his budget speech, Minister Aurangzeb outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at reforming the pension scheme, bringing it in line with international best practices. He acknowledged the growing burden of unfunded pension liabilities on the federal budget, which has been escalating annually.

For newly hired employees, a contributory pension scheme will be introduced, under which the government will contribute its share monthly. Additionally, a pension fund will be established to manage the pension liabilities more effectively, ensuring sustainable financial management in the long term.

The budget also includes a proposal for a 20-25% increase in salaries on an ad-hoc basis and a 15% enhancement in pensions for federal government employees, addressing the financial hardships faced due to increased inflation. Specifically, employees from Grade 1 to 16 will receive a 25% ad-hoc relief in their salaries, while those in Grades 17 to 22 will see a 20% increase.

Despite financial constraints, the government has taken these measures to enhance the purchasing power of its employees, Minister Aurangzeb noted. He also announced an increase in the minimum wage from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000 per month, further supporting low-income workers.

ALSO READ Sindh Government Announces Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Holidays

Sources within the federal cabinet confirmed that the proposal for a 25% salary increase for federal government employees and a 15% pension increase has been approved as part of the 2024-25 budget.