Dominating the Pakistani Market: Commtel Clinches Cisco Impact Partner of the Year Award 2024

Commtel, a leading Cisco partner in Pakistan, is proud to announce their win at the recent Cisco Gulf Partner Summit held in Dubai, UAE.

Commtel was recognized as the Impact Partner of the Year for Pakistan in 2024, solidifying their commitment to innovation and customer success within the Pakistani market.

The Cisco Gulf Partner Summit, held on June 11th, 2024, was a gathering of partners from across the region, offering opportunities to connect with Cisco leadership, explore the latest innovations, and network with industry peers.

Commtel’s Dedication Earns Recognition

“We are thrilled to be recognized as Cisco’s Impact Partner of the Year for Pakistan in 2024,” said Asher Faisel Khan, CEO Commtel.

“Winning this award is a huge honor for our customers. It signifies our commitment to providing them with the best possible Cisco technology and support. This award is also a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative solutions.”

Kashif ul Haque, Country General Manager, Cisco Pakistan, echoed this sentiment, stating: “Commtel is one of Cisco’s oldest partners in Pakistan. They have been strategically focused on Collaboration and CyberSecurity over the years. This Award reassures that Commtel is one of the key partners for us and have done great this year.”

He added: “I firmly believe Commtel Team will continue to reshape the market and support customers in their Secured Digital Journey in years to come. Congratulations to the team and look forward to bigger and greater things together.”

This win builds upon Commtel’s history of success with Cisco. The company has received Partner Accolades from Cisco in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, demonstrating their consistent commitment to delivering value to their customers.

Geared for FY25

In a move to build a more secure and prosperous digital future for Pakistani businesses, Commtel and Cisco are solidifying their partnership focusing on two key areas in FY 2025; centered around Cisco’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio and leveraging AI integration.

Commtel will leverage Cisco’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio to empower Pakistani businesses. This will equip them with the necessary tools to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape and ensure their data and infrastructure are protected.

By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their solutions, Commtel is geared to provide innovative advancements that enhance efficiency and productivity for Pakistani businesses, driving them forward in the competitive landscape.

Commtel and Cisco will collaborate to shift the conversation around security. They aim to make security a top priority, ensuring it’s integrated throughout the entire project lifecycle from the very beginning. This proactive approach will significantly improve overall protection for Pakistani businesses embarking on digital transformation initiatives.

By working together on these key areas, Commtel and Cisco are confident in paving the way for a more secure and prosperous digital future for businesses in Pakistan.

Learn more about their comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and services today: info@commtel.ae.