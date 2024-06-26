SBP Withdraws License of Zing DigiComm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has withdrawn the license of Zing DigiComm as the PSO/ PSP operator due to failure to launch its operations in the required time period.

The banking regulator stated that it withdrew the In-principle approval (IPA) on account of non-completion of terms and conditions in a timely manner, as mentioned in their IPA letters.

ALSO READ SBP to Commemorate UN Day For Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Tomorrow

This is the third operator to lose their IPA after Mobi Direct and Euronet. Zing DigiComm was given the license or IPA in 2017. It was granted to carry out a pilot project in 2021, but it did not meet the regulator’s requirements within the given deadline.

Zing DigiComm introduced itself as an independent payment services entity to facilitate digital commerce in Pakistan. It planned to establish an e-commerce payment gateway and a person-to-merchant payments system under its license. However, the entity lacks a website and its Facebook page has been dormant for many years.

Experts suggested that more PSO/PSP operators may withdraw their licenses/IPA due to multiple factors including the high-paid-up capital requirement of Rs. 200 million, high competition among financial players including with fintech operators, and high string requirement of the banking watchdog.

Besides three operators with revoked licenses, two operators maintained status for receiving approval for pilot operations since 2022, two operators were granted In-principle approvals since 2016, and five operators are active commercially.

Considering the ambitious goal of digitization of the economy, the regulator should review its policy to attract more players in the financial sector which may also include encouraging banks and financial institutions to make equity investments in these PSO/PSP players.