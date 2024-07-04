Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports Careers

Schedule For Pakistan Vs India Clash in ICC Champions Trophy Finalised

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jul 4, 2024 | 11:13 am

Pakistan will take on India in the ICC Champions Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium, on March 1, 2025, according to the dates that have been finalized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board members.

India is slated to play all its matches in Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, however, the approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to approve the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) schedule for the Champions Trophy.

“The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi, and five in Rawalpindi,” stated an ICC Board member.

Group A includes Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Group B consists of England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan.

Three matches are scheduled to take place in Karachi, including the semifinal and the opening game while five matches will be hosted in Rawalpindi. The rest of the tournament will be held in Gaddafi Stadium.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

