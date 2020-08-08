Huawei is Making a Mate X2 Foldable, Nova 8 Smartphone & Wireless Earbuds [Leak]

Huawei’s upcoming flagship series, the Mate 40, is confirmed to be the last premium Huawei device to feature the company’s homegrown Kirin chipset. This is due to the ban placed on Huawei by the US which is making it impossible for the Chinese firm to manufacture its chips.

ALSO READ

Huawei to Launch IT Training Program for Pakistan Government Employees

However, the company is still working on three standard smartphones, a new outward folding Mate X, a smartwatch, and wireless earbuds.

The info on these upcoming products comes from the notable leakster Evan Blass. He did not reveal any details as he only shared the codenames of these devices as proof of their existence.

Some Huawei codenames: Teton – Mate X2

Jessica/Barbie – next-gen Nova

Franklin – Y9a

Mermaid – FreeBuds Pro

Stia – Watch Fit — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 7, 2020

Ross Young, the founder and lead research of DSSC and DisplaySearch replied to Evan’s tweet, revealing a few key details for the upcoming Mate X2 foldable. He said that the Mate X2 will fold inwards akin to the Galaxy Fold and its display be sourced from Samsung and BOE.

However, it will not be using Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) but will be using Colorless Polymide (CPI). It will be the first non-Samsung foldable smartphone to feature a Samsung display.

This is all we know about the upcoming Huawei devices, but more information is likely to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.