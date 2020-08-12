Schools Will Follow These Detailed SOPs in Punjab

The Punjab government has issued comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the opening of schools.

According to the document, children are advised to maintain an inter-personal spatial distance of six feet throughout the school activities. Floor marking for social distancing should be preferred.

The seating arrangement in classrooms should be adjusted according to the recommended distance. If the desks are fixed, seats should be marked with distance, and students must be advised not to change allotted seats.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt. Reduces Syllabus For All Classes By 50%

Students must avoid handshakes, hugs, and maintain recommended physical distance during the school activities.

The social distancing should also be implemented at the time of entry and exit from the school. Larger schools should use more than one entry/exit points to ensure physical distancing.

Schools that don’t have more than one gates should reschedule opening and closing hours for each class to avoid crowding.

Morning assemblies should be avoided, indoor games, swings, and slides should be closed.

ALSO READ

KP Schools Are Opening for Staff from Today

Play Group, Kindergarten, Nursery classes involving younger kids, play areas, toys, etc., should be avoided during the pandemic.

Teachers must deliver lectures from a safe distance. They should also ensure physical distancing among students during the class.

School vans/buses/rickshaws should strictly comply with 50 percent occupancy. School administrations must ensure implementation in letter and spirit.

Moreover, boarding school occupancy should be reduced to 30 percent for as long as the virus situation persists in the country. Rooms, toilets, libraries, and dining halls should be regularly disinfected. Communal TV halls, reading circles, indoor games, and those activities at risk of breaking the distancing protocol should be banned.