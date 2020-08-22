SafetyPro Expo, A First of Its Kind Virtual Exhibition in Pakistan

A dynamic online exhibition SafetyPro Expo, a platform for Safety and Health professionals, would be the first of its kind virtual show in Pakistan. It is scheduled to take place on August 24th-28th, 2020.

The exhibitors will have a real-time experience of a trade show during social distancing time. They would interact one to one during pre-set meetings and video chats.

Organised by Eventage, a trade promotion group, the virtual exhibition will be launched at a time of pandemic, where it makes sense to prepare for the upcoming challenges using all the technology available at the disposal to ensure business continuity and build capability to mitigate those challenges.

Visit the exhibition to source protective essentials for your organization to control COVID-19 outbreak and login to meet verified suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers and importers.

Register here: https://virtual.safetyproexpo.com/landing