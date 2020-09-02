ZTE Livebuds Features 20-Hour Battery Life for Just $29

Chinese smartphone OEM ZTE, along with the world’s first commercially available smartphone with an under-display camera, the ZTE Axon 20 5G, unveiled a pair of affordable TWS earbuds with electronic noise cancellation (ENC) dubbed the ZTE LiveBuds.

The earbuds come in a glossy black casing and have a relatively short stem, unlike most TWS earbuds nowadays. They come with in-ear design and rounded tip for added comfort. Each bud weighs 4 grams only. The ZTE LiveBuds have been launched as a budget-friendly alternative to the premium ZTE Nubia Pods launched last year. They cost around $119.

According to ZTE, the newly launched audio device comes with support for touch controls, and each earbud has dual microphones for electronic noise cancellation. One of the microphones is placed near the silicon tip, which senses the noise as it enters the ear. The signal sensed is then removed by the electronic circuit. However, unlike most budget-friendly earbuds, the ZTE LiveBuds does not entirely filter out ambient sounds for the sake of user safety, a sort of passive ambient mode.

Apart from this, the newly launched product comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and an IPX5 waterproof rating. The earbuds can provide 20 hours of playback when coupled with the casing. On their own, the battery life reduces to 4 hours.

ZTE LiveBuds are currently available for sale in China at a $29 price tag.

