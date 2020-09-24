Google Pixel 4a 5G is Getting a Much Bigger Battery & Dual Cameras [Leak]

Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G are set to launch later this month. Just a few days before Google’s most awaited event, Roland Quandt of WinFuture has leaked the entire spec sheet of the impending Pixel 4a 5G. The smartphone will be identical to Pixel 5 save minor changes here and there.

Design and Display

As compared to the original Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G will be larger, featuring a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) HDR OLED display with 413 PPI, 60Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla 3 protection. It will come with Pixel 4a-like polycarbonate construction.

Internals and Storage

The upcoming Pixel 4a 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (up from 730G) paired with 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The phone will feature two microphones and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also come with a Titan M security chip as well as several other sensors, including a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometer, and spectral & flicker sensor.

Furthermore, the handset will be equipped with a single nano-SIM card slot, e-SIM, 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GNSS and will boot on Android 11.

Cameras

According to the leak, at the back, the handset will house a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary sensor featuring OIS. A 16MP secondary sensor will complement the main sensor with a 107° ultra-wide-angle lens. For reference, the 4G version only has a single rear camera.

Selfies will be handled by an 8 MP lone shooter that sits in the punch hole.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package will be fueled by a 4,885mAh battery, a massive jump over the 3,140 mAh battery on the regular Pixel 4a, along with 18W fast charging. Pricing details will be revealed at Google’s virtual event on 30th September.

