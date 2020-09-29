Bookme Partners with Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore to Ensure Safe Online Transactions of Tickets

Bookme Tickets Private Limited (Bookme.pk) has partnered with Lahore’s Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to ensure safe online transactions of tickets for those who want to explore the beauty of the historic walled city.

The collaboration is aimed at helping tourists purchase tickets without having to stand in long queues, especially amid the current Covid-19 crisis where social distancing is recommended to curtail the pandemic’s spread.

So, in addition to facilitating Pakistanis in buying cheap tickets online, the partnership is also keeping them protected against the novel coronavirus as economic and tourist activities return to normal in the country.

Covid-19 has pushed Pakistan towards a more digital environment with regard to every industry and Bookme plays a major role in digitizing and implementing an online system for purchasing tickets, which is also a need for the travel industry in 2020.

Moreover, this partnership will not only promote e-ticketing, but it will also promise a safe, secure, and convenient system that the consumers can trust.

PHA’s most recent event is a guided tour of Bagh-e-Jinnah and the tickets are available on the Bookme app and website for PKR 500 only. The aim is to open doors to outdoor activities within the city to appreciate the efforts of PHA in making Lahore clean and green.

Bookme looks forward to offering affordable tickets for more outdoor events in the future with PHA in order to promote traveling within the city too.